17 charges laid and 11 vehicles taken off the road in truck safety blitz in Niagara

17 charges were laid and 11 vehicles were taken off the road in a truck safety blitz in Niagara.

The campaign, which is targeting commercial truck traffic in west Niagara involves the Niagara Regional Police Service, OPP, and the Ministry of Transportation.

The blitz yesterday focused on commercial vehicles intentionally by-passing the Truck Inspection Station on the QEW in Vineland by taking various back roads.

Numerous commercial motor vehicles were stopped on rural roads with five re-directed to the Vineland Truck Inspection Station.

A total of 17 charges were laid, 11 vehicles were taken out of service and four licence plates were seized.