17 COVID-19 cases reported in Niagara today

17 new COVID-19 infections have been reported in Niagara today.

That brings the number of active cases to 311, down from 335 yesterday.

360,000 vaccines have been administered in Niagara so far, with 64% of residents with one dose, and over 11% with both doses.

28 people are being treated in a Niagara hospital for the virus, with 9 in the ICU.

There are 296 new cases of COVID-19 reported in Ontario today and 13 more deaths from the virus.

Health Minister Christine Elliott says there are 62 new cases in Peel Region, 60 in Toronto and 45 in Waterloo Region.

The numbers are based on 17,162 tests.



