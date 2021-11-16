17 new COVID cases, 16 in hospital in Niagara

Niagara is reporting 17 new cases of COVID-19 today.

No new deaths were announced, leaving the death toll at 439.

There are 231 active cases in the region, and 14 outbreaks are being tracked by officials.

Three long-term care facilities in Niagara are dealing with Rhinovirus outbreaks, but COVID has not been detected in the homes.

980 doses of the COVID vaccine were administered in Niagara yesterday.

16 people are in hospital locally, three are in the ICU.

Nine of the 16 are fully vaccinated, while seven are unvaccinated. All patients are over the age of 41.