17 new COVID cases in Niagara, 4 in hospital
Niagara is reporting 17 new COVID-19 cases today.
148 cases are considered active.
The number of people in hospital remains the same at four, with one in the ICU.
The death toll reported by Niagara Public Health remains steady at 420, with 287 deaths reported in people aged 80+.
119 deaths occurred in people aged 60-79, 13 in people aged 40-59, and one death for people aged 20-39.
652,000 doses of a COVID vaccine have been administered locally with 71.5% of residents with one dose, and 64.6% with both.
