17 new COVID cases in Niagara, 5 people in hospital, 1 in the ICU

17 new COVID cases were reported in Niagara yesterday, and another person has been hospitalized.

There are now 5 people being treated in the region's hospitals for the virus, with one in the ICU.

The number of active cases has risen to 145.

648,000 doses of a COVID vaccine have been administered in the region with 71% of residents with one dose and 64% with both.

