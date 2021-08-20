17 new COVID cases in Niagara, 5 people in hospital, 1 in the ICU
17 new COVID cases were reported in Niagara yesterday, and another person has been hospitalized.
There are now 5 people being treated in the region's hospitals for the virus, with one in the ICU.
The number of active cases has risen to 145.
648,000 doses of a COVID vaccine have been administered in the region with 71% of residents with one dose and 64% with both.
