17 people facing impaired driving charges in Niagara

Niagara Regional Police say 17 people are facing impaired driving charges.

The charges were laid between March 21st and the 27th.

In an effort to bring further attention and deterrence to driving while impaired by alcohol or drugs, the Niagara Regional Police Service reports the names of people who are charged.

The following individuals have been charged criminally with impaired driving by alcohol or drugs, driving with a blood alcohol concentration of 80 mgs or above of alcohol in 100 ml of blood, or refusing to provide a breath / blood sample.

Volkan SEMERCI, 23yrs, Mississauga

Jeffrey J. FAST, 35yrs, Welland

Jason P. MANTHA, 47yrs, Welland

Alexander E. TICE, 32yrs, St. Catharines

Hernan CORTES LOBATON, 44yrs, Niagara Falls

Alysaa L. BENTIVOGLIO, 31yrs, St. Catharines

Ryan P. MANDEVILLE, 24yrs, St. Catharines

Sthorai AKSEER, 26yrs, St. Catharines

Taylor J. PARTEL, 32yrs, Thorold

David J. CAPAN, 47yrs, Niagara-on-the-Lake

Om J. PATEL, 20yrs, St. Catharines

Jakob RUMAN, 21yrs, Pelham

Justin G. JEFFRY, 33yrs, Welland

Michael D. COURNOYEA, 39yrs, Fort Erie

Rebecca L. ROBINS, 29yrs, Niagara-on-the-Lake

Susan C. WADE, 38yrs, Welland

Pavel BRAOUN, 31yrs, St. Catharines