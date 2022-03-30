17 people facing impaired driving charges in Niagara
Niagara Regional Police say 17 people are facing impaired driving charges.
The charges were laid between March 21st and the 27th.
In an effort to bring further attention and deterrence to driving while impaired by alcohol or drugs, the Niagara Regional Police Service reports the names of people who are charged.
The following individuals have been charged criminally with impaired driving by alcohol or drugs, driving with a blood alcohol concentration of 80 mgs or above of alcohol in 100 ml of blood, or refusing to provide a breath / blood sample.
Volkan SEMERCI, 23yrs, Mississauga
Jeffrey J. FAST, 35yrs, Welland
Jason P. MANTHA, 47yrs, Welland
Alexander E. TICE, 32yrs, St. Catharines
Hernan CORTES LOBATON, 44yrs, Niagara Falls
Alysaa L. BENTIVOGLIO, 31yrs, St. Catharines
Ryan P. MANDEVILLE, 24yrs, St. Catharines
Sthorai AKSEER, 26yrs, St. Catharines
Taylor J. PARTEL, 32yrs, Thorold
David J. CAPAN, 47yrs, Niagara-on-the-Lake
Om J. PATEL, 20yrs, St. Catharines
Jakob RUMAN, 21yrs, Pelham
Justin G. JEFFRY, 33yrs, Welland
Michael D. COURNOYEA, 39yrs, Fort Erie
Rebecca L. ROBINS, 29yrs, Niagara-on-the-Lake
Susan C. WADE, 38yrs, Welland
Pavel BRAOUN, 31yrs, St. Catharines