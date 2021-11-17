iHeartRadio
17 people now being treated in hospital for COVID in Niagara

Niagara Health is now treating 17 patients in hospital for COVID-19.

Three of the patients are being treated in the intensive care unit.

Eight of the patients are fully vaccinated against COVID, while nine are unvaccinated.

All patients are over the age of 41.

Niagara reported 17 new infections yesterday.

