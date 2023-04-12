17-year-old dies after attack on B.C. bus
A 17-year-old who was stabbed aboard a Surrey, B.C. transit bus last night has died.
RCMP say the teen and his attacker got into an altercation as the bus travelled not far from the King George SkyTrain station.
Police say it looks like the teen was targeted and are describing this as an isolated incident, even though it is the second serious stabbing in as many weeks aboard a Surrey transit bus.
-
Niagara Regional Chair Jim Bradley discusses his State of the Region address
Niagara's Regional Chair issued the 'State of the Region' address today at the Niagara Falls Convention Centre.
Jim Bradley telling the crowd the challenges the Region is facing and plans to move forward.
-
-