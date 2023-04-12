iHeartRadio
17-year-old dies after attack on B.C. bus


A 17-year-old who was stabbed aboard a Surrey, B.C. transit bus last night has died.

RCMP say the teen and his attacker got into an altercation as the bus travelled not far from the King George SkyTrain station.

Police say it looks like the teen was targeted and are describing this as an isolated incident, even though it is the second serious stabbing in as many weeks aboard a Surrey transit bus. 

