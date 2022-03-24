17 year old from Brantford caught going over 200km/h on 403

Provincial police say a 17-year-old was clocked driving more than 200 kilometres per hour on Highway 403 in Brant earlier this week.



They say he was celebrating his birthday.



Police say they suspended his licence for 30 days and impounded his vehicle for 14 days.



They're describing it as a birthday gift.

