17-year-old from Mississauga charged in deadly shooting in Niagara Falls

Niagara Police have made an arrest after a deadly shooting in the heart of the Clifton Hill tourist district.

A 17-year-old from Mississauga was arrested today and is facing charges, including attempted murder, in the shooting just outside the Great Canadian Midway arcade attraction.

He is charged with attempted murder, aggravated assault, robbery, discharging a firearm with intent, and stealing a vehicle.

The accused, who can't be named due to his age, is currently being held in custody pending a bail hearing later today in St. Catharines.

Three men under the age of 18, all from outside of the Niagara Region, were shot during the incident on Friday April 8th just after midnight.

One died, and two others continue to recover from their injuries.

Police say the investigation remains ongoing and anyone with further information is asked to contact detectives with the Niagara Regional Police Service Homicide Unit.