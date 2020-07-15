17 year old Hamilton girl shot and killed
Police say a 17-year-old girl has died after she was shot in a Hamilton home early this morning.
They say officers were called to the home at about 4 a.m. and found the girl with a gunshot wound.
She died after being taken to hospital.
Police say they're looking for two male ``persons of interest,'' who they say were seen leaving the scene.
They say there were roughly five people in the home at the time of the shooting, and officers are still trying to speak with all of the witnesses.
