17 yr old dies while swimming in Niagara Falls over the weekend

A 17 year old boy has died while swimming in Niagara Falls over the weekend.

On Sunday, June 27th at 4:07pm, emergency officials were called to the area of Bridgewater Street and Dock Street where a boy went into the river to swim, but dipped below the water, and did not resurface.

The NRP's Marine Unit, along with fire officials searched the water and discovered the boy's body just before 9 p.m.

The investigation remains ongoing with detectives with the Niagara Regional Police Service and the office of the coroner.

Foul play is not suspected.

Out of respect of next of kin, the identity of the teen is not being released.