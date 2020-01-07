170 cases of flu confirmed in Niagara
There are already over 170 lab confirmed cases of influenza in Niagara.
Public Health reporting 178 cases since October of last year, but the actual number is much higher since not all cases are lab confirmed.
Symptoms of influenza include a sudden onset of illness, a fever over 38° C, body aches, extreme fatigue, headache, chills, a sore throat, and coughing.
Symptoms of the common cold are similar, but do not usually include a sudden onset, fever, chills, and extreme fatigue.
Officials say it's not too late to get the flu shot.
The vaccine is available at your doctor's office, walk-in clinics, and participating pharmacies (for children five years of age or over).
