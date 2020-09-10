170 new cases of COVID-19 in Ontario: MoH

Ontario's Ministry of Health has confirmed 170 new cases of COVID-19.

28 public health units are reporting five or fewer cases, with 14 reporting no new cases. There are 55 cases in Toronto today, with 28 in York, 22 in Peel and 12 in Ottawa.

142 more cases of the virus have been resolved.

24,669 COVID-19 tests were processed in the last day.

To date, Ontario has had 43,855 confirmed cases of COVID-19.