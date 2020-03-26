170 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Ontario since yesterday

Ontario has seen its highest jump in the number of COVID-19 cases so far, with 170 new cases confirmed since yesterday.

For 45 of those cases, Public Health Ontario does not list any information on where the case is located, or who the patient is.

Two of the 170 cases are in Niagara.



Click here for more on those two cases.

38,550 patients have been approved for COVID-19 testing in Ontario.

26,727 of those cases have come back negative, and 837 have been positive.

To read more on where today's cases are located, click here.