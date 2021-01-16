177 new COVID cases in Niagara Saturday with 80 people being treated in hospital
Niagara is reporting 177 new COVID-19 cases today.
61 cases have been resolved as today, bringing the number of active cases to 1672.
St. Catharines is home to over 600 active cases, while Niagara Falls has 340.
One new outbreak has been reported today, with 49 outbreaks on the go.
81 people are being treated locally in hospital for the virus.
-
PARENTAL GUIDANCE - Episode 52This week Chrissy is joined by Kimberley Melleville to discuss the world of special needs parenting and the burnout that often comes along with it.
-
LIFE UNSCRIPTED - Episode 43COVID-19 has turned a crisis in mental health and addiction into the 2nd pandemic of 2020. This week Janice Arnoldi looks back at the amazing people who have shared their stories on Life Unscripted.
-
LIZ FLEMING TRAVELS - January 16thThis week Liz speaks to Deb Olsen about her book on Canada's best natural hotspots. She also talks about the cliff divers of Acapulco and how to avoid common scams when you're traveling.