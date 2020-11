Niagara Region Public Health have confirmed 18 new cases of COVID-19, and one new COVID-19 related death.

Right now Niagara has 235 active cases of the virus, and 15 active outbreaks.

To date there have been 1657 cases in Niagara, with 1345 resolved, and 77 COVID-19 related deaths.

Most of Niagara's cases of COVID-19 are in Thorold.

