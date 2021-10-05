18 new cases of COVID, 13 in hospital in Niagara

18 new cases of COVID are being reported in Niagara today.

No new deaths have been reported.

Yesterday, 18 cases were also announced, along with one new death.

1200 vaccine doses were administered yesterday in the region. 71.4% of residents now have two doses of a vaccine.

More 12-17 year olds in the region have received their vaccine (74% with one dose), compared to 18-29 year olds (72%).

13 people are being cared for in hospital, with two in the ICU.

Only one patient is vaccinated.

The majority of patients, nine, are between the ages of 41 and 65.