18 new cases of COVID-19 in Niagara

Premiers, mayors and even medical officers of health are becoming household names as each day they're in front of a microphone talking about their response to the pandemic. But what's it like being responsible in smaller communities where mayors, city and regional staff are working to keep services running. This week on Life Unscripted Janice Arnoldi talks to St. Catharines Mayor Walter Sendzik about what's changed because of the pandemic and how city staff, many of whom are an essential service, are coping with the stress.