18 new cases of COVID-19 in Niagara, no new deaths

18 new cases of COVID-19 have been reported in Niagara today.

There are 210 active cases in the region, with over 8000 resolved cases.

The death toll in Niagara remains at 369.

13 people are being treated in hospital for the virus in the region.

 

    Some Niagara firefighters have started getting COVID-19 vaccines

    The firefighters union in Welland thanks Niagara Health and Niagara EMS for their professionalism in administering the first doses of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine to some of their members. Tim talks to Welland Fire Chief Adam Eckhart
    COVID-19 UPDATE FOR Mar 2 - DR. KARIM ALI

    The number of identified COVID-19 variant cases in Niagara continues to grow. As of Friday, Niagara Public Health had identified 17 variant cases within the region - by yesterday afternoon that number jumped to 33. Does it matter which vaccine you use? Tim talks to Dr. Karim Ali Director, Division of Infectious Diseases and Antimicrobial Stewardship Program, and Lead Physician for Emergency Preparedness.