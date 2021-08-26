18 new cases of COVID in Niagara, 5 people in hospital, 3 in the ICU
Niagara is reporting 18 new cases of COVID-19 today.
Five people are being treated in hospital, with three in the ICU.
There are 147 active cases of the virus in the region.
The number of confirmed cases of the Delta variant has risen to 85, however the actual number is believed to be higher.
656,000 doses of a COVID vaccine have been administered so far in the region, with 65% of residents now fully vaccinated.
