18 new cases of COVID in Niagara on Saturday

18 new cases of COVID-19 have been reported in Niagara today.

No new deaths have been announced.

There are over 250 active cases across the region.

Niagara will move to the red level of the government's reopening framework on Monday.

Hair salons and gyms will be allowed to reopen.

Indoor dining will also be allowed with a maximum of 10 customers indoors.

Five people are allowed indoors people's homes if distancing can be maintained, and 25 people can gather outdoors as well.