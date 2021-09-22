18 new cases of COVID in Niagara today, 8 people in hospital
Niagara is reporting 18 new cases of COVID-19 today.
There are 258 active cases in the region.
One additional person has been hospitalized in Niagara with COVID, as 8 receive treatment.
Three are in the ICU and only one is fully vaccinated.
69.2% of residents are fully vaccinated in Niagara.
FirstOntario PAC on new regulations for concert goersTim talks to Colleen Smith, Executive director of the First Ontario Performing Arts Center on new regulations for concert goers.