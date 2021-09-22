iHeartRadio
18 new cases of COVID in Niagara today, 8 people in hospital

Niagara is reporting 18 new cases of COVID-19 today.

There are 258 active cases in the region.

One additional person has been hospitalized in Niagara with COVID, as 8 receive treatment. 

Three are in the ICU and only one is fully vaccinated.

69.2% of residents are fully vaccinated in Niagara.

