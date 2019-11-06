iHeartRadio
18 people charged with impaired driving in Niagara between Oct 21-Nov 3

The NRP releasing its latest list of people facing impaired driving charges.

18 motorists were charged between October 21st and November 3rd.

The following individuals have been charged criminally with impaired driving by alcohol or drugs, driving with a blood alcohol concentration of 80 mgs or above of alcohol in 100 ml of blood, or refusing to provide a breath / blood sample.
 
 Andrew P. PRESCOTT 36 years, Welland
 Jeffrey P. MCGARRY 47 years, Grimsby
 Christopher M. MARR 42 years, Welland
 Saul H. OLAVE 42 years, Flushing NY
 Tiffany L. GALLANT 40 years, Tobermory
 Jeffrey G. A. NICHOLLS 45 years, St. Catharines
 Aleksandar P. J. VATIC 22 years, St. Catharines
 David B. HENNING-PILLER 24 years, St. Catharines
 Lisa A. FELIX 42 years, Welland
 Sophia A. M. BRYAN 36 years, St. Catharines
 Alicia D. BROWN 38 years, Grimsby
 Mandy M. JENKINS 50 years, Niagara Falls
 Michelle HOLLINGHAM 52 years, Pelham
 Gavin A. SARDELLA 36 years, Pelham
 Nathaniel C. HICKLING 20 years, Fort Erie
 Jeffery L. BALSTERS 20 years, Fort Erie
 Michael FARBOTKO 44 years, Stoney Creek
 Westley S. BARNES 35 years, Fort Erie
 

