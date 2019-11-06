18 people charged with impaired driving in Niagara between Oct 21-Nov 3
The NRP releasing its latest list of people facing impaired driving charges.
18 motorists were charged between October 21st and November 3rd.
The following individuals have been charged criminally with impaired driving by alcohol or drugs, driving with a blood alcohol concentration of 80 mgs or above of alcohol in 100 ml of blood, or refusing to provide a breath / blood sample.
Andrew P. PRESCOTT 36 years, Welland
Jeffrey P. MCGARRY 47 years, Grimsby
Christopher M. MARR 42 years, Welland
Saul H. OLAVE 42 years, Flushing NY
Tiffany L. GALLANT 40 years, Tobermory
Jeffrey G. A. NICHOLLS 45 years, St. Catharines
Aleksandar P. J. VATIC 22 years, St. Catharines
David B. HENNING-PILLER 24 years, St. Catharines
Lisa A. FELIX 42 years, Welland
Sophia A. M. BRYAN 36 years, St. Catharines
Alicia D. BROWN 38 years, Grimsby
Mandy M. JENKINS 50 years, Niagara Falls
Michelle HOLLINGHAM 52 years, Pelham
Gavin A. SARDELLA 36 years, Pelham
Nathaniel C. HICKLING 20 years, Fort Erie
Jeffery L. BALSTERS 20 years, Fort Erie
Michael FARBOTKO 44 years, Stoney Creek
Westley S. BARNES 35 years, Fort Erie
