18 people charged with impaired driving in Niagara between Oct 21-Nov 3

The NRP releasing its latest list of people facing impaired driving charges.

18 motorists were charged between October 21st and November 3rd.

The following individuals have been charged criminally with impaired driving by alcohol or drugs, driving with a blood alcohol concentration of 80 mgs or above of alcohol in 100 ml of blood, or refusing to provide a breath / blood sample.



Andrew P. PRESCOTT 36 years, Welland

Jeffrey P. MCGARRY 47 years, Grimsby

Christopher M. MARR 42 years, Welland

Saul H. OLAVE 42 years, Flushing NY

Tiffany L. GALLANT 40 years, Tobermory

Jeffrey G. A. NICHOLLS 45 years, St. Catharines

Aleksandar P. J. VATIC 22 years, St. Catharines

David B. HENNING-PILLER 24 years, St. Catharines

Lisa A. FELIX 42 years, Welland

Sophia A. M. BRYAN 36 years, St. Catharines

Alicia D. BROWN 38 years, Grimsby

Mandy M. JENKINS 50 years, Niagara Falls

Michelle HOLLINGHAM 52 years, Pelham

Gavin A. SARDELLA 36 years, Pelham

Nathaniel C. HICKLING 20 years, Fort Erie

Jeffery L. BALSTERS 20 years, Fort Erie

Michael FARBOTKO 44 years, Stoney Creek

Westley S. BARNES 35 years, Fort Erie

