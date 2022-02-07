18 rescued from chunk of ice floating in Lake Erie near Ohio

Eighteen people have been rescued from a chunk of floating ice in Lake Erie near Sandusky, Ohio.

The US Coast Guard says the group had been riding ATV's off Catawba State Park when a crack in the ice cut them off from the island.

They were spotted by a Coast Guard helicopter.

Eleven of the stranded riders were rescued by the Coast Guard, while the remaining seven were taken to safety by a Good Samaritan with an air-boat.