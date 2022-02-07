18 rescued from chunk of ice floating in Lake Erie near Ohio
Eighteen people have been rescued from a chunk of floating ice in Lake Erie near Sandusky, Ohio.
The US Coast Guard says the group had been riding ATV's off Catawba State Park when a crack in the ice cut them off from the island.
They were spotted by a Coast Guard helicopter.
Eleven of the stranded riders were rescued by the Coast Guard, while the remaining seven were taken to safety by a Good Samaritan with an air-boat.
-
Wildly Romantic - NORM FOSTER Feature FilmTim talks to Emily Oriold with the Foster Festival. Feature Film, Wildly Romantic will be Premiering February 14th, 2022 and available on-demand. https://thenormfostertheatrefestival.thundertix.com/events/194382
-
Vision Zero Program, Wayne Fertich, Grimsby regional councillorGrimsby regional Councillor Wayne Fertich believes Grimsby needs red light cameras.
-
Brock Women in STEM weeklong eventMatt talks to Mariana Garrido, Biological Sciences PhD candidate.