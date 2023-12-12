18-year-old arrested after rollover crash in Port Colborne involving stolen car

A quick arrest by Niagara Police after a rollover crash in Port Colborne.

Police were called yesterday afternoon to the area of Killaly and Elizabeth Streets to find a white Nissan Versa in the ditch with no driver nearby.

Police learned the vehicle had been stolen in Fort Erie earlier that morning, and the driver left the scene following the crash.

Just before 5 p.m., officers arrested a suspect in the area of Garrison Road and Central Avenue in Fort Erie.

18-year-old Braedon Lorne Erikson of Fort Erie has been arrested and charged with Theft of Motor Vehicle.

The investigation into the Port Colborne collision remains ongoing.