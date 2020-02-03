iHeartRadio
C
Instagram
61010
Sms*

18 year old arrested following disturbance in Fort Erie involving handgun

iStock-1055138416

A man wanted on firearm charges relating to an incident in Fort Erie has surrendered to police.

Shortly before noon on Friday January 31st, a man confronted another person with a handgun at an apartment complex in the area of Derby Rd and Rebstock Rd.

On Monday February 3rd, 18-year-old Kia Louis Pagan-Sandino turned himself in to police.

He is facing the following alleged charges:

- Point Firearm

- Possession of Weapons Dangerous to Public Peace

Pagan-Sandino is currently being held in custody pending a bail hearing on Tuesday February 4, 2020 at the Robert S.K. Welch Courthouse in the City of St. Catharines.

CKTB - Storm Desk Llink
CKTB - Stormdesk - 300x100

Latest Audio

  • image.jpg?t=1556650675&size=Large

    DOG TALK FEB 3RD

    Marybeth Haines - Author of The Power of Pets will join us to talk about the 7 effective tools to heal from pet loss & Dr. Philipp Schott -Author of The Accidental Veterinarian will join us to talk about 7 things you should NEVER say to your veterinarian.

  • image.jpg?t=1556721929&size=Large

    4PM FEB 3RD

    4P Q – What was better, the game or the half-time show?

    The out-of-control story from Friday

    Regional Councillor Laura Ip 

  • image.jpg?t=1556721929&size=Large

    3PM FEB 3RD

    The 2020 Presidential Campaign officially starts with the Iowa caucuses today

    Don Abelson - Director, Brian Mulroney Institute of Government, Steven K. Hudson Chair in Canada-U.S. Relations, and Professor, Political Science, St. Francis Xavier University

    Prof. Michael Narraine Assistant Professor Department of Sport Management on the Super Bowl