18 year old arrested following disturbance in Fort Erie involving handgun

A man wanted on firearm charges relating to an incident in Fort Erie has surrendered to police.

Shortly before noon on Friday January 31st, a man confronted another person with a handgun at an apartment complex in the area of Derby Rd and Rebstock Rd.

On Monday February 3rd, 18-year-old Kia Louis Pagan-Sandino turned himself in to police.

He is facing the following alleged charges:

- Point Firearm

- Possession of Weapons Dangerous to Public Peace

Pagan-Sandino is currently being held in custody pending a bail hearing on Tuesday February 4, 2020 at the Robert S.K. Welch Courthouse in the City of St. Catharines.