18-year-old arrested for stunting and speeding on Niagara Parkway in Niagara Falls

An 18-year-old from Niagara Falls is facing stunting and speeding charges.

On Easter Sunday night, just before midnight, Niagara Parks Police say they watched a black pick-up truck speed on the Niagara Parkway in the area of Clifton Hill.

As the officer attempted to catch up, the pick-up truck driver started to drive in a reckless manner, weaving in and out of traffic, changing lanes rapidly, and in some cases, causing other vehicles on the road to break suddenly to avoid a collision.

Using a dashboard mounted radar speed measurement device, the officer determined the pick-up truck to be travelling at a speed in excess of 80 km/h while travelling on the Niagara Parkway in a maximum 40km/h zone.

Officers pulled the truck over and the 18-year-old Niagara Falls resident was arrested and charged with stunt driving, speeding by 40 or more km/hr in a zone that is less than 80 km/h, and speeding 82 km/h in a posted 40 km/h zone.

The driver was released roadside by way of a Part 3 Summons and issued a 30-day licence suspension.

The pickup truck was impounded for 14 days.