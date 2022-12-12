18 year old facing charges after stabbing in Port Colborne
An 18 year old is facing charges after a stabbing in Port Colborne.
Niagara Regional Police say it happened at 3:28 a.m. on Saturday in the area of Elm Street and Minto Street.
That is where they found a 21 year old man was suffering from multiple stab wounds.
The man was treated in hospital and later released.
Shortly after arriving on the scene police arrested and charged 18 year old Jordan Marcel Parent from Port Colborne.
He is facing charges of robbery and aggravated assault.
Anyone with information is asked to contact the lead detective by dialing 905-688-4111, option 3, 1009221.
