18 year old facing charges following shooting in St. Catharines

An 18 year old is facing charges following a shooting in St. Catharines.

Niagara Regional Police say they were called to a home on Catherine Street near Hetherington Street just before 2 a.m.

Officers found a 19 year old man with gunshot wounds.

The victim was taken to an out of town hospital and remains in serious condition.

Police say the victim left his home and was confronted in a nearby alleyway.

The say the suspect fled the area but was found a few hours later at a home on Louth Street.

18 year old Taeshaun Haynes has been arrested and charged with Aggravated Assault, Discharge Firearm with Intent, Careless use of Firearm, Unauthorized Possession of a Firearm, Possession of a Firearm Knowing its Possession is Unauthorized, Possession of a Prohibited / Restricted Firearm with Ammunition, and Possession of Firearm Contrary to Prohibition Order.

Police say the accused and victim were known to each other.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact the investigating officers by calling 905-688-4111, option 3, extension 1009222.