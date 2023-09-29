18-year-old from Welland facing charges after allegedly pointing loaded airsoft gun during a fight

An 18-year-old from Welland is facing several gun charges after allegedly pulling a loaded airsoft gun out during a fight.

Police were called to a disturbance in Niagara Falls last night at 8 p.m. to the area of Huggins Street near Portage Road.

When officers arrived the disturbance was over, however it was reported that an individual involved had pulled out what was believed to be a black handgun.

Officers located the individual a short distance away and placed him under arrest.

Police say they found a replica Glock 17 airsoft firearm equipped with an optical laser, loaded with with a single 9mm round of ammunition.

18-year-old Matthew Allan Chisholm of Welland has been arrested and charged with Pointing a Firearm, Possession of a Weapon, Careless Use of a Firearm, Weapon, and Prohibited Device or Ammunition.

A bail hearing is set for today.

Anyone with information about this investigation is asked to contact the lead detective by dialing 905-688-4111, dial option #3, extension #1009787.