18-year-old man stabbed in Welland Friday night

Police are investigating a stabbing in Welland that left an 18-year-old man with serious injuries.

Officers were called to a disturbance Friday night at 11 o'clock in the area of Thorold Road and Rice Road.

Police found the man suffering from a stab wound.

He was taken to a local hospital, before being airlifted to an out-of-town trauma centre.

The victim’s condition has since been upgraded from critical to stable condition.

Detectives have identified two suspects, however since they are under the age of 18 they cannot be named.

Police say it was a targeted incident and the victim and suspects are known to each other.