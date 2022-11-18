18-year-old student shot outside Brampton, Ont., high school

Police say an 18-year-old student is in hospital with life-threatening injuries after being shot outside a high school in Brampton, Ont.

Peel Regional Police Const. Sarah Patten says officers received reports of a male victim who had been shot at The Gore Rd. and Fitzpatrick Dr. on Friday around noon.

Patten says the shooting happened in a back parking lot of a high school near The Gore Rd. and Gardenbrooke Trail.

She says the student was taken to hospital and is in stable but life-threatening condition.

In a statement, a spokesperson for the Peel District School Board said the shooting took place outside Castlebrooke Secondary School.

Patten says police do not have any information on a suspect at this time, though they believe it to be a targeted incident with no risk to public safety.