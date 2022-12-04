18-year-old West Lincoln man dies in crash overnight

An 18-year-old from Niagara has been killed in a crash overnight in West Lincoln.

Niagara Police and emergency services were called to a serious crash just before 1 a.m. in the area of Caistor Gainsborough Townline Road and Sixteen Road.

Police believe a pickup truck left the roadway, struck a tree and caught fire.

The male driver, an 18-year-old from West Lincoln, was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police say that out of respect for the next of kin his identity is not being released.

The circumstances related to the collision remain under investigation by detectives.

Anyone who may have information about this investigation is asked to contact detectives by calling 905-688-4111, option 3, extension 1009433.