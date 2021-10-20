18 yr member of Hamilton Police force charged with sexual assault

A Hamilton police officer has been charged with two counts of sexual assault.

The Special Investigations Unit says the charges stem from alleged incidents that happened in 2010, and were reported in May of this year.

The S-I-U says it investigated the allegations, and charged Constable Michael LaCombe.

The police watchdog didn't say whether the alleged incidents occurred while the officer was on duty.

Hamilton police say he's been a member of the force for 18 years.

