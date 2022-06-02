18-yr-old arrested after reports of someone driving around Fort Erie pointing a gun

Niagara Police have arrested an 18-year-old man after reports of someone driving around Fort Erie pointing a gun.

Officers were called just before 11 o'clock this morning to the area of Garrison Road and Crescent Road.

Police found the suspect who was seated inside a parked white Ford F-150 pick-up truck.

He was arrested, and two replica pistols were found inside the truck.

18-year-old Jonathan Jones of Fort Erie is charged with possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose.

He has been released from custody and is scheduled to attend court on August 3rd, 2022 in Welland.

Investigators are appealing to witnesses who may have been in the area of Garrison Road and Crescent Road at the time of the incident.

Anyone who may have witnessed the incident is encouraged to contact the lead investigator at 905-688-4111, option #3, badge #1009803.