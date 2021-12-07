iHeartRadio
-2°C
Instagram
61010
Sms*

18 yr old St. Catharines man charged after a gun and drugs discovered at Niagara Falls motel

nf guns and drugs

Police have found a gun and drugs while investigating a robbery at a Nagara Falls motel.

Officers were in the area of Ellen Avenue and Centre Street investigating an unrelated robbery, when they received a tip about a gun and drugs inside a room.  

Police entered the room and found a Chiappa Little Badger .22 calibre break action rifle and 10 rounds of ammunition. 

Fentanyl, Cocaine, and what's believed to be Oxycontin were also found when officers arrested a suspect.

18 year old Ethan Tully MacNeil of St. Catharines has been arrested and charged with various firearms and drug offences.

12

Latest Audio