183,000 vax appointments were booked within the first two hours of Ontario going down to 18+

Ontario health units are asking for patience and warning of limited COVID-19 vaccine appointments after all adults in the province became eligible for shots today.

A spokeswoman for the premier's office says more than 183,000 vaccine appointments were booked within the first two hours of expanded eligibility.

People aged 18 and older became eligible for shots starting at 8 a.m.

Health units across the province warned that appointments might not be available right away amid skyrocketing demand.

The City of Ottawa announced that community clinics were fully booked as of 11 a.m., saying more appointments would become available when the city receives more supply.

In Hamilton, the city acknowledged residents' frustration while trying to book shots, saying there may be ``limited or no appointments'' at some of the city's mass clinics.

Niagara had already warned they had 12,000 appointments available for the 128,000 people who will became eligible at 8 a.m.