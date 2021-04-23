189 new cases of COVID in Niagara Friday and one death

189 COVID-19 infections have been reported in Niagara today along with one new death.

It's a bit of a drop from yesterday's daily case count of 206.

The one new death puts Niagara's death toll at 387.

There are 2300 active cases across the region.

152,000 vaccine doses have been administered in Niagara so far.

73 people are being treated in hospital and 21 are in the ICU.