189 new cases of COVID in Niagara Friday and one death
189 COVID-19 infections have been reported in Niagara today along with one new death.
It's a bit of a drop from yesterday's daily case count of 206.
The one new death puts Niagara's death toll at 387.
There are 2300 active cases across the region.
152,000 vaccine doses have been administered in Niagara so far.
73 people are being treated in hospital and 21 are in the ICU.
-
ROUNDTABLE Karl Dockstader and Tom McConnellROUNDTABLE Karl Dockstader and Tom McConnell
-
Welland to appoint council seatTim talks to Mayor Frank Campion on Wellands decision to appoint or have a by election for city council to fill the vacant seat
-
TALES FROM THE DUMB ZONE - APR 23Stories to make you laugh or shake your head, tales from the dumb zone.