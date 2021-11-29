19 new cases of COVID, 10 people in hospital, 900 child-sized doses given in Niagara

Niagara is reporting 19 new cases of COVID-19.

No new deaths were announced.

There are now 209 active cases of the virus in Niagara, and nine outbreaks being tracked by public health officials.

758 doses of a COVID vaccine were administered in Niagara yesterday, including about 500 to children aged 5-11, for a total of 900 doses given to that age group.

Ten people are being treated in hospital, including one in the ICU.