19 new cases of COVID, 10 people in hospital, 900 child-sized doses given in Niagara
Niagara is reporting 19 new cases of COVID-19.
No new deaths were announced.
There are now 209 active cases of the virus in Niagara, and nine outbreaks being tracked by public health officials.
758 doses of a COVID vaccine were administered in Niagara yesterday, including about 500 to children aged 5-11, for a total of 900 doses given to that age group.
Ten people are being treated in hospital, including one in the ICU.
