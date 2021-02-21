19 new cases of COVID and no new deaths in Niagara Sunday

Niagara is reporting 19 new cases of COVID-19.

No new deaths were announced this weekend, with the region's death toll remaining at 365.

14 people are being treated in hospital locally for the virus.

There are 270 active cases, with 17 outbreaks on the go.

Niagara Public Health is reporting that almost 9086 doses of the vaccine have been administered.

Niagara remains in the grey zone of Ontario's reopening framework.