19 new COVID-19 cases, no new deaths, and two people in hospital in Niagara
Niagara is reporting 19 new cases of COVID-19 today.
No new deaths were reported.
Two people are being treated in hospital locally, with one patient being cared for in the ICU.
Niagara Health does not report vaccination status when there are fewer than six people being treated for the virus.
Two new outbreaks were reported today, for a total of 14 active outbreaks being tracked by public health officials.
-
BUSINESS STORIES OF THE WEEK Nov 4Doug Ford announces a $15.00 minimum wage for workers as of January 1, 2022. The minimum wage had increased by 10 cents per hour on October 1, 2021. Transport Canada announced that eight regional airports including Hamilton and Waterloo could be open to arriving and departing international flights before the end of November. Matt talks to Marvin Ryder, Assistant Professor DeGroote School of Business McMaster University.
-
AM Roundtable - Lucas Spinosa, Mike Balsom and Glen McCannAM Roundtable - Lucas Spinosa, Mike Balsom and Glen McCann
-