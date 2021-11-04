iHeartRadio
19 new COVID-19 cases, no new deaths, and two people in hospital in Niagara

Niagara is reporting 19 new cases of COVID-19 today.

No new deaths were reported.

Two people are being treated in hospital locally, with one patient being cared for in the ICU.

Niagara Health does not report vaccination status when there are fewer than six people being treated for the virus.

Two new outbreaks were reported today, for a total of 14 active outbreaks being tracked by public health officials.

 

