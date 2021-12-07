19 people being treated in hospital for COVID in Niagara, as 29 new cases are reported

Niagara is reporting 29 new COVID-19 cases today.

The number of people being treated in Niagara's hospitals has jumped to 19.

Seven patients are being treated in the ICU.

Five are the hospitalized patients are fully vaccinated while 14 are unvaccinated.

There are 264 active cases across the region, and there are 15 outbreaks being tracked by public health officials.

1890 doses of the COVID vaccine were administered in Niagara yesterday, with 18% of children aged 5-11 with their first dose.

The Ontario Science Table just released updated modelling saying the province could hit 3,000 daily cases, if residents maintain their current behaviour and 30% of children aged five to 11 are vaccinated by the end of December.