19 residents have died in Hagersville long term care home outbreak

With the province set to reveal an enhanced plan to deal with outbreaks of COVID-19 in long term care homes, the number of deaths at one facility in Hagersville highlighting the growing seriousness of the problem.

Public Health in Haldimand- Norfolk reporting four more residents died yesterday from the virus at Anson Place bringing the total to 19.

73 of the facilities' 101 residents have tested positive for the novel coronavirus.

Another 33 staff members are off the job in self isolation.

The region's MOH says staff have been told they can't work at any other homes.

That's a move that will be part of the province's enhanced plan, stopping PSW's from working at multiple homes.

Closer to home, there are outbreaks at five seniors homes in Niagara.

The worst outbreak is at Lundy Manor in Niagara Falls where 10 residents have died from the virus, including two married couples.

