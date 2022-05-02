19 year old driver dies in Fort Erie crash

A 19 year old has died after a car crash in Fort Erie.

At 10:15 p.m. last night emergency crews were called to a single vehicle collision on Bertie Street between Concession Road and Douglas Street.

When they arrived they found a car that crashed into a fire hydrant.

The 19 year old driver from Fort Erie was pronounced dead at the scene.

The identity of the driver is not being released but police are asking for help.

Detectives would like to see any CCTV footage that captures Bertie Street, Concession Road, and/or Douglas Street, and they are asking motorists who were in the area with an operational dash-camera to review their footage.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the lead detective at 905-688-4111, option 3, badge 1009170 with any relevant information.