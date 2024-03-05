19-year-old Lincoln man arrested on child pornography charges

A 19-year-old Lincoln man has been arrested on child pornography charges.

In September of 2022, Niagara Regional Police officers with the Internet Child Exploitation started an investigation into online child pornography offences.

Last week, officers searched a home in Lincoln, seizing digital devices capable of storing electronic data.

Today, March 5th, 2024, 19-year-old Aiden William Nezic was arrested and is now facing two counts of Possession of Child Pornography, one count of Accessing Child Pornography, and one count of Making Child Pornography Available.

He was held in custody after his arrest and is set to appear for a bail hearing tomorrow in St. Catharines.