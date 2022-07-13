19-year-old man arrested in shooting of woman in Niagara Falls Saturday with pistol-style pellet gun

Niagara Police have arrested a man accused of shooting a woman with a pellet gun on Saturday night in Niagara Falls.

Officers were called to a business in the area of Dorchester Road and Thorold Stone Road yesterday for a disturbance.

When officers arrived, they identified the man as the alleged suspect in the pellet gun shooting over the weekend.

Police say they found the weapon believed to have been involved in the incident at the suspect's home.

19-year-old Joshua Levesque of Niagara Falls is facing charges of Discharge Air Gun or Pistol with Intent, Discharge Firearm Being Reckless as to the Life or Safety, Possession of a Weapon, and Uttering Threats.

Levesque is currently being held in custody pending a bail hearing later today.

The shooting on Saturday night left a woman with injuries. She was airlifted to hospital, but is expected to make a full recovery.