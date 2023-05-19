19-year-old man charged after being caught doing 166 km/hr on QEW Niagara bound
A 19-year-old Milton man has been charged with stunt driving after getting caught on the QEW early this morning.
OPP say they clocked the driver of a Volkswagen doing 166km/hr on the QEW Niagara bound near Fruitland Road.
The Milton man is charged with stunt driving, had his licence suspended for 30 days, and his vehicle impounded for 14 days.
— OPP Highway Safety Division (@OPP_HSD) May 19, 2023
