19 yr old man wanted in Fort Erie shooting

Police have made two arrests following a shooting in Fort Erie.

The shooting on Wednesday took place in the area of Ridge Road N and Hibbard Street, leaving a man in serious condition.

19 yr old Cole Lochhead and a 16 year old female - both from Fort Erie - are facing charges.

Detectives have also identified the suspect who is believed to be the shooter as 19 yr old Kia Pagan-Sandino of Fort Erie.

He is wanted for various charges including discharging a firearm.

Pagan-Sandino is known to frequent the Fort Erie and Port Colborne areas.

He is considered armed and dangerous, do not approach.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts can contact 905-688-4111 ext. 1022320 or Crimestoppers.