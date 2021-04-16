19 yr old man wanted in Fort Erie shooting
Police have made two arrests following a shooting in Fort Erie.
The shooting on Wednesday took place in the area of Ridge Road N and Hibbard Street, leaving a man in serious condition.
19 yr old Cole Lochhead and a 16 year old female - both from Fort Erie - are facing charges.
Detectives have also identified the suspect who is believed to be the shooter as 19 yr old Kia Pagan-Sandino of Fort Erie.
He is wanted for various charges including discharging a firearm.
Pagan-Sandino is known to frequent the Fort Erie and Port Colborne areas.
He is considered armed and dangerous, do not approach.
Anyone with information on his whereabouts can contact 905-688-4111 ext. 1022320 or Crimestoppers.
-
