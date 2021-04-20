19 yr old suspect arrested in last week's shooting in Fort Erie
Niagara Regional Police detectives have made an arrest in a Fort Erie shooting.
19 year old Kia Pagan-Sandino of Fort Erie is facing various charges including aggravated assault, and discharge a firearm.
The shooting happened last Wednesday in the area of Ridge Road N and Hibbard Street.
The victim, a 23 year old male, was found to be suffering from a serious gunshot wound.
He was treated by Niagara Emergency Medical Services and transported to an out of region hospital in critical condition.
Two other teens are facing assault charges in the case.
Pagan-Sandino will appear in court tomorrow.
